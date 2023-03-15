CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.66

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.66 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.08 ($0.03). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 2.08 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,337,593 shares.
CAP-XX Stock Down 7.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.07.
CAP-XX Company Profile
CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.
