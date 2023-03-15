Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$91.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.14.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total value of C$719,267.80. In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$71,824.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,027,655.01. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$719,267.80. Insiders sold a total of 301,030 shares of company stock valued at $24,153,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

CNQ stock opened at C$73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$88.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

