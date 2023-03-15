Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %
TSE CNQ opened at C$73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The firm has a market cap of C$80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$88.18.
In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,537,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,730,767.32. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,098 shares in the company, valued at C$112,730,767.32. Insiders sold 301,030 shares of company stock worth $24,153,063 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
