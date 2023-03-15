Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.676 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

