Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 12834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.02.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works

(Get Rating)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.