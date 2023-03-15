Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.10

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 610522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.