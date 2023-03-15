California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,889,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $213,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

