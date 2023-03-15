California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $240,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

