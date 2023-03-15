California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 59,640 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 59,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of American Express worth $143,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 4.0 %

AXP stock opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.