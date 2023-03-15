California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,288 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,288 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $172,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $5,264,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

