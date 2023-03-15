California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,996 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,996 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Medtronic worth $181,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $212,918,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

