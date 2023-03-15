California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,004 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of PayPal worth $161,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.