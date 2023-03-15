California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,048,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,823 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $511,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.