California State Teachers Retirement System Has $191.61 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $191,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

