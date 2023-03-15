California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,652 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Pfizer worth $415,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

