California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 71,631 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Verizon Communications worth $271,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 73,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,675,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,924,000 after buying an additional 277,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.