Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 2.7 %

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 27,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $425.76 million, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

