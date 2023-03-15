CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,399,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,831.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 913,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 941,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 308,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 662,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CAMP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 207,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,758. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

