Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.94. 3,029,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $203.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,460,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

