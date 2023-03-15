Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 13,532.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Cable One makes up approximately 2.8% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Repertoire Partners LP owned 0.23% of Cable One worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,605. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $609.85 and a twelve month high of $1,576.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.