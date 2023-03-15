Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $389,170.21 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

