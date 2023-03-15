Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Up 6.1 %

BNR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 53,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,454. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $312.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

