Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,081.05

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,081.05 ($25.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($29.86). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,295 ($27.97), with a volume of 1,171,698 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRBY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.77) to GBX 2,200 ($26.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($24.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.81) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,036 ($24.81).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,400.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,088.91. The stock has a market cap of £8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,065.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,374 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,611.46). 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

