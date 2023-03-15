Brokers Set Expectations for Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surface Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Surface Oncology Trading Up 3.7 %
Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 646.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.