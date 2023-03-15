Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lands’ End, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lands’ End in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
LE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 490,191 shares during the period. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 356.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 150,193 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 10.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
