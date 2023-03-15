Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lands’ End, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lands’ End in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 million, a PE ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Lands’ End has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $21.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 490,191 shares during the period. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 356.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 150,193 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 10.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 454,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.