Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $11.78

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEAT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

In related news, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,880 shares of company stock worth $230,126.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 103,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 705,194 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

