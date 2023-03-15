Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $212.67

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.67.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.