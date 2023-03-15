Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target at $385.00

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

