Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 966,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Broadwind Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 164,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadwind by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadwind by 14.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadwind Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

