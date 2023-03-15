Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $623.52. 203,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,766. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.78 and a 200-day moving average of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

