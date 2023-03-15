Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.17

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 14988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Bristow Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Bristow Group by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

