Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BHFAL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

