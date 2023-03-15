Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 3.0 %

SMG stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,935. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.