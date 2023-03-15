Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $905,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 744,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,324 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

