Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $549,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $7,257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

RHP stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. 88,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,147. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

