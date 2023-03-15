Bridgefront Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Rollins makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. 299,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

