Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $519,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 297,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,632. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

