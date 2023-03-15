Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,721 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LYV stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.25. 601,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,909. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

