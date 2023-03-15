Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,949 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

