Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,781 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,074,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $69,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 447,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 401,589 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of RRC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 1,140,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

