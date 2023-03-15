Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Principal Financial Group makes up 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 635,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

