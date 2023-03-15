Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Braze accounts for about 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,248. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.66. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 45.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

