Bray Capital Advisors Sells 2,315 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

