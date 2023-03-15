Bray Capital Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.82. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

