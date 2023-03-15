Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

