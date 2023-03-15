Bray Capital Advisors Has $2.95 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $6,285,082. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 870.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

