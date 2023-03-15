Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 687 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

MCD stock opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $227.98 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

