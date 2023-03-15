Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

