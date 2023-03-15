Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 22,184 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,515.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $162.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,562 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

