Boyd Group Services (BYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$213.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.97. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$222.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

